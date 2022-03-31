Advertisement

Snow This Morning

Slick Roadways
Snow Totals
Snow Totals(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -*FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH THURSDAY* *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING*

Temperatures are falling to around the freezing mark early Thursday. This as another surge of moisture will also move in. This will lead to a quick transition from rain to snow with a period of heavy snow expected into Thursday morning.

A few inches of heavy wet snow are looking more and more likely for southern Wisconsin. The heavy nature of the snow will overcome warm ground temperatures and lead to snow covered roadways for the morning commute. Allow extra time as things will likely be slick through midday Thursday. Accumulations will generally be from 1-3 inches with locally higher totals possible.

We get a break on Friday with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures into the middle 40s. Another disturbance moves through Friday night through Saturday. This will once again bring a mix of rain and snow showers. A break Sunday before a third system arrives on Monday. This will also bring a mix of rain and snow. The pattern continues with a break Tuesday and another mixed bag of precipitation system for Wednesday as highs are generally into the 50s and lows into the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat

Latest News

Snow Likely
First Alert Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Rain likely to day, changing to snow overnight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Rain Likely
First Alert Day
First Alert Day
Widespread showers and a few storms are likely Wednesday.
First Alert: Scattered Showers begin tonight; Widespread Rain for Wednesday