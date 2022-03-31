Advertisement

Sunshine Returns Friday

Below Normal Temps
Snow Totals
Snow Totals
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Flurries and snow showers will be possible this evening before tapering off after sunset. Clouds will hang around a little bit longer but should also start to clear after midnight. With clearing skies and snow on the ground, cold temperatures will settle in by Friday morning with lows into the lower 20s. High pressure will settle in, briefly, to welcome the month of April. Mostly sunny skies Friday with highs into the middle 40s.

Moving into the weekend we get into a very active pattern with a parade of systems through the next week. The first will move through Friday night into Saturday with a wintry mix. It is possible for some minor slushy accumulations first thing Saturday. This will move out by Saturday evening with some clearing and sunshine returning through midday Sunday.

Another storm system moves in late Sunday through Monday with another round of rain and snow. A break Tuesday before a third system impacts the area Wednesday and Thursday. Again, this will bring a rain and snow combination depending on temperatures which will remain at or below normal for the first week of April.

