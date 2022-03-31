Suspect’s arrest begins first steps of grieving process for family of Jion Broomfield

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Birdia McAlister said she was glad a suspect was arrested in the shooting of her 19-year-old nephew Jion Broomfield at a high school basketball game in January.

McAlister said it helps her grief move forward as she remembers the loss of her nephew.

“He had the brightest smile in the world,” she said. “I want them to remember how he would laugh. How he was a jokester.”

Their family will not be the same without Jion’s presence.

“He was always at every family event,” she said. “It’s difficult now to have a family event when he’s not there. He’s missed and he will always be missed. We’ll always cherish his memory.”

McAlister wants the harshest punishment for the person responsible for allegedly gunning down her nephew.

“I pray that that coward gets the fullest extent of the law,” she said. “Since we don’t have the death penalty, I pray that he be maintained in the Wisconsin prison system all the days of his life.”

Beloit Police Dept. Chief Andre Sayles said they will pursue anyone who participates in similar acts of gun violence.

“If you’re a person that commits crimes in the City of Beloit then everything within the letter of the law the Beloit Police Department will use it to bring you to justice,” Chief Sayles said. “Those individuals are throwing their lives away and they’re not going to be able to enjoy adulthood. It’s just another senseless loss of live especially another young person of color losing their life.”

McAlister said the arrest of 19-year-old Madison man suspected of the killing, Amaree Goodall, is a step toward justice for Jion.

“It’s like a relief,” she said. “It’s the first step but it’s a relief to be there. To be finally here. It’s a comfort for the mother and the father knowing that this man has been captured and apprehended.”

She thanked law enforcement agencies for their work and said she trusts that the legal system will do the right thing for her nephew.

“I pray that we change this so people will stop doing these things so we don’t have to be afraid to walk and go to a basketball game,” she said. “We should have that right. We’re Americans. One coward should not be allowed to do this.”

