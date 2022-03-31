Advertisement

Teen punches Madison Police officer during Target disturbance

(MGN)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenager, wearing nothing but underwear, punched a Madison Police officer at the Target on Madison’s west side Wednesday night.

According to the Madison Police Dept. the male teenager was pushing and punching employees and customers at random inside the Target on Junction road around 8:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they say the teen was “still out of control.” One officer used his electronic control device. MPD says two other officers also tried to deploy their devices but the suspect grabbed them.

The teenager also punched an officer in the head during the ordeal.

MPD reports the teenager faces eight counts of disorderly conduct, seven counts of battery, two courts of disarming a police office and one count of battery to a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat

Latest News

A man is on the run after robbing the Capitol Petro Mart at 4601 Verona Road just after 11:30...
Alleged armed robbery at west side Capitol Petro Mart
There are no signs of property damage or injuries.
Shots fired on Madison’s west side
A fire destroyed a pallet home in Madison.
Police take man into custody accused of setting fire to Madison pallet home
Businesses voice concerns following incidents at Dairy Drive shelter
Businesses voice concerns following incidents at Dairy Drive shelter