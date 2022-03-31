Teen punches Madison Police officer during Target disturbance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenager, wearing nothing but underwear, punched a Madison Police officer at the Target on Madison’s west side Wednesday night.

According to the Madison Police Dept. the male teenager was pushing and punching employees and customers at random inside the Target on Junction road around 8:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they say the teen was “still out of control.” One officer used his electronic control device. MPD says two other officers also tried to deploy their devices but the suspect grabbed them.

The teenager also punched an officer in the head during the ordeal.

MPD reports the teenager faces eight counts of disorderly conduct, seven counts of battery, two courts of disarming a police office and one count of battery to a law enforcement officer.

