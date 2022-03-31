Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis to enter the NBA Draft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Johnny Davis has announced that he is leaving the University of Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Team and will enter the NBA Draft.

Davis made the announcement on ESPN’s NBA Today show Thursday afternoon.

The sophomore from La Crosse had a standout season for the Badgers. Davis was a First-Team All-American (consensus), AP Big Ten Play of the Year, First-Team All-Big Ten, and is up for several post-season awards that include national player of the year.

Very excited for the next chapter in my life. Forever a Badger. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/fBekmYnrYj — Jonathan Davis (@JohnnyDavis) March 31, 2022

Davis averaged almost 20 points per game and over 8 rebounds per game.

He is projected by many publications to be taken early in the NBA draft in June.

Davis has hired an agent.

The 6-foot-5 guard is regarded as a likely lottery selection and could be Wisconsin’s first top-10 overall pick since the Charlotte Hornets took Frank Kaminsky ninth overall in 2015.

Johnny Davis announces that he is leaving the University of Wisconsin and will enter the NBA Draft in June. If you need me, I'll be on floor curled up in the fetal position. #OnWisconsin #Badgers #NBA #NBADraft #Hashtag — Mike Jocko Jacques (@jockosports) March 31, 2022

Badgers point guard Chucky Hepburn tweeted that he was proud of his fellow teammate.

proud🥲but man would I love one more year with him😩 — Chucky Hepburn (@ChuckyHepburn) March 31, 2022

