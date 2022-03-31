Advertisement

Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis to enter the NBA Draft

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis reacts after his dunk during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Colgate Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Johnny Davis has announced that he is leaving the University of Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Team and will enter the NBA Draft.

Davis made the announcement on ESPN’s NBA Today show Thursday afternoon.

The sophomore from La Crosse had a standout season for the Badgers. Davis was a First-Team All-American (consensus), AP Big Ten Play of the Year, First-Team All-Big Ten, and is up for several post-season awards that include national player of the year.

Davis averaged almost 20 points per game and over 8 rebounds per game.

He is projected by many publications to be taken early in the NBA draft in June.

Davis has hired an agent.

The 6-foot-5 guard is regarded as a likely lottery selection and could be Wisconsin’s first top-10 overall pick since the Charlotte Hornets took Frank Kaminsky ninth overall in 2015.

Badgers point guard Chucky Hepburn tweeted that he was proud of his fellow teammate.

