25-year-old Brodhead man dies following Green Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old Brodhead man has died after his vehicle and a freightliner truck collided amid the slush covered roads during Thursday morning’s commute, according to the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office states that it received a call around 7:45 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 104, north of County Highway A, in the Town of Albany.

Through their investigation, deputies found that the SUV was driving northbound on the highway when it lost control due to the slick road conditions. The SUV crossed the centerline of the roadway and collided with the freightliner that was driving southbound.

When deputies arrived, they noted the commercial truck was blocking the entire roadway and a SUV was on the east side of the road.

Deputies stated they attempted life saving measures on the driver of the SUV immediately upon arriving.

Authorities say the 25-year-old SUV driver received life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the man’s name until family have been notified.

The 62-year-old driver of the freightliner received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officials continued, saying the commercial freightliner received moderate damage and the SUV received severe damage. Both vehicles stopped on the highway and were eventually towed from the scene.

Several law enforcement agencies and first responders assisted at the scene, including Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Albany Fire Department and Brodhead Fire Department.

Green County Sheriff’s Office added that this was the second fatal crash of the year for the county.

