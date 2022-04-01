Advertisement

April 1 marks three years since man’s disappearance in Oconto County

Nicholas Hietpas and Samantha
Nicholas Hietpas and Samantha(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - April 1 marks three years since the disappearance of a man whose vehicle was later found in Oconto County.

Nicholas Jeffrey Hietpas, an Appleton resident, was 22-years old when he went missing. He would be 25-years old now.

Family and friends last saw Hietpas on April 1, 2019.

On April 18, Hietpas’ black Ford Fusion was located on an ATV trail near Highway 64 and Shadow Lake Road in the Town of Doty, which is between Mountain and White Lake. Authorities believe he was with his white German Shepherd Samantha.

There have been multiple searches for Nicholas and his dog, but nothing has turned up.

Nicholas’ case is part of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs.

If you have any information, contact the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement.

DESCRIPTION

  • 5′10″ - 6′0″
  • 170-190 pounds
  • White/Caucasian
  • Short brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Tattoo of what looks like two uppercase Ys on the inner left wrist.
  • Believed to have been wearing a black sweatshirt with green letters, blue jeans and brown work books.

