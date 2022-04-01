Advertisement

Beloit homicide suspect waives extradition in Michigan

Police say the 15-year-old had a gun in his backpack when he was arrested at school for his...
Police say the 15-year-old had a gun in his backpack when he was arrested at school for his involvement with the murder of a 19-year-old over Labor Day weekend.(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison man accused of killing a 19-year-old man outside of Beloit Memorial High School earlier this year signed a waiver of extradition Friday in a Michigan court.

A deputy clerk of the Holland District Court, Clarissa Escot, confirmed with NBC15 that Amaree Goodall, 19, waived his extradition. This means that Wisconsin officials can now begin the process of arranging to pick Goodall up from Michigan and bring him back for proceedings in Rock County, Wisconsin.

The Beloit Police Dept. announced the arrest of Goodall on Wednesday. A release from the Holland, Michigan, Dept. of Public Safety indicated Goodall was arrested in the city, about 30 miles west of Grand Rapids.

According to the Michigan law enforcement agency, Holland police officers learned Goodall could be at an apartment on the 300 block of Stratford Way, in Holland City. Holland police detectives and officers, as well as the West Michigan Enforcement Team, began staking out the vicinity to try to figure out exactly in which apartment he was staying and were able to determine the likely one.

When officers saw Goodall was in the apartment, they called for him to come outside, at which point he was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held at the Ottawa Co. Jail, where he will have the option of waiving his extradition rights or request a hearing that will determine if will be sent to Wisconsin.

Goodall will likely face a first-degree homicide charge for the shooting death of Jion Broomfield following a Jan. 29 basketball game between the Purple Knights and Madison’s La Follette High School. An arrest warrant on that count was issued on Feb. 16.

His arrest came after the Beloit Police Department received a tip through the P3 Tips app. In announcing that Goodall was in custody, Chief Andre Sayles expressed his appreciation to the community for its support and cooperation during the investigation and credited their information and tips for helping them identify Goodall as the suspect.

