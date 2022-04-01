Advertisement

City of Madison celebrates move to make Streatery program permanent

More Madison businesses are taking advantage of the city’s “Streatery” program to expand seating and generate more revenue.(Brittney Ermon)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison celebrated the move this week in making its Streatery program permanent.

The Madison Common Council unanimously approved the proposal during its regular meeting Tuesday to move regulations for sidewalk cafes into general Madison ordinances.

With a new vending season coming soon, the City said it was excited to continue offering expanded outdoor dining.

Last summer, more than 100 businesses applied for a permit to join the Streatery program. At the time, It was extended until mid-April of this year.

The program started during July of 2020 as a way to help businesses that had been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants are able to expand outdoor seating on sidewalks, parking lots and partially in the street.

