COVID-19 deaths in Dane Co. appear to be on a downward trend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - COVID-19 deaths in Dane County appear to be decreasing Friday as cases remain low.

Public Health Madison and Dane County recorded eight deaths over the past four weeks related to COVID-19 or from complications of the virus, according to its data snapshot this week.

Despite the two-week average of daily COVID-19 cases trending upwards, the overall number of deaths is trending down.

PHMDC noted the two-week rolling average for COVID-19 cases in Dane Co. was 71 per day and an average of 1,998 tests were conducted each day.

Cases increased among those ages 70-79 over the past four weeks, but were stable among all other groups.

Deaths from COVID-19 or complications of the virus reached 12,800 Friday statewide, as the Department of Health Services noted eight deaths were reported in the past 30 days. The seven-day rolling average for new deaths remained unchanged from the previous day at seven.

State health officials report 458 new cases Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average for new cases up to 371. This metric is used to smooth out day-to-day fluctuations in the daily case count.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Department of Health Services has confirmed 1,393,475 cases.

