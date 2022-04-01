Advertisement

Beltline at Monona Drive back open after injury crash

Crash on Madison Beltline at Monona Drive.
Crash on Madison Beltline at Monona Drive.(WisDOT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash with injury shut down the eastbound lanes of the Beltline at Monona Drive Tuesday night, officials reported.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 7:50 p.m. on the eastbound Beltline at the off ramp to Monona Drive.

All eastbound lanes were closed until around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed three ambulances were responding to the crash scene.

Monona police, fire and EMS officials are all responding to the scene.

