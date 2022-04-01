Advertisement

Evers urges Wisconsin justices to affirm redistricting plan

(WBAY Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has filed a motion with the state Supreme Court urging the justices to affirm his legislative district boundary map that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected.

The state Supreme Court adopted Evers’ map in March, choosing his plan over Republican lawmakers’ proposal.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Evers’ map on March 23 after the GOP complained it increased the number of Assembly districts with a majority of Black and Hispanic voters from six to seven in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act and kicked the case back to the state justices.

Evers argued in his motion Thursday that seven minority districts are justified because six would dilute their votes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat

Latest News

Passenger jumps out of vehicle during Columbia Co. pursuit
Crash on Madison Beltline at Monona Drive.
Beltline at Monona Drive back open after injury crash
(Source: WALB)
Evers vetoes bill setting up hunts for farm-raised bovids
Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with...
Evers vetoes riot penalty, PFC commission membership bills
Gov. Tony Evers
Evers vetos bill eliminating minimum voucher ages