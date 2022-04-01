Advertisement

Evers vetoes riot penalty, PFC commission membership bills

Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with...
Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with protesters late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills that would create new penalties for attending a riot.

The bill would have defined a riot as a public disturbance that involves an unlawful assembly.

Attending or participating in such a gathering would have been a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail or a felony punishable by up three-and-a-half years in prison depending on whether property damage or injuries occurred.

The bill came in response to protests over a police shooting in Kenosha in 2020.

Evers vetoed the bill Thursday, saying current law already prohibits such behavior and the bill could be used to infringe on freedom of speech.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

