Advertisement

Evers vetos bill eliminating minimum voucher ages

Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Tony Evers(wsaw)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have eliminated the minimum age for attending voucher schools.

Republicans introduced the bill in October. The proposal would have eliminated the minimum age for attending four-year-old kindergarten, five-year-old kindergarten or first grade at schools in the state’s three voucher programs.

Students who attend voucher schools get government subsidies to defray their tuition.

Evers vetoed the bill Thursday, saying the measure would lead to more students in voucher schools and rising property taxes to cover their subsidies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat

Latest News

Passenger jumps out of vehicle during Columbia Co. pursuit
Crash on Madison Beltline at Monona Drive.
Beltline at Monona Drive back open after injury crash
(Source: WALB)
Evers vetoes bill setting up hunts for farm-raised bovids
Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with...
Evers vetoes riot penalty, PFC commission membership bills