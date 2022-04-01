First Alert Day Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -*FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING*

A beautiful start to the month of April will be short lived as our next weathermaker moves in tonight. Clouds will start to stream in after sunset with a rain snow mix developing after midnight. Temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees so snow will take over into Saturday morning. Accumulations are looking more and more likely with a general 1-3 inches of heavy wet slushy snow. Locally heavier totals are possible through southwestern Wisconsin.

This will move out by midday Saturday with temperatures rebounding to the lower 40s by afternoon. A cold front moves through during the evening with an isolated shower. This will lead to clearing and cold temperatures Saturday night into the 20s. We get a break the wet weather early Sunday before another weathermaker. This will bring mostly rain, mixed with snow, Sunday evening through Monday.

The parade of systems continues next week with our best chance of precipitation being Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be at or below normal through the extended period.

