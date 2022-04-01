Advertisement

First Alert Day Saturday

Slick Spots Possible
Snow Returns
Snow Returns(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -*FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING*

A beautiful start to the month of April will be short lived as our next weathermaker moves in tonight. Clouds will start to stream in after sunset with a rain snow mix developing after midnight. Temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees so snow will take over into Saturday morning. Accumulations are looking more and more likely with a general 1-3 inches of heavy wet slushy snow. Locally heavier totals are possible through southwestern Wisconsin.

This will move out by midday Saturday with temperatures rebounding to the lower 40s by afternoon. A cold front moves through during the evening with an isolated shower. This will lead to clearing and cold temperatures Saturday night into the 20s. We get a break the wet weather early Sunday before another weathermaker. This will bring mostly rain, mixed with snow, Sunday evening through Monday.

The parade of systems continues next week with our best chance of precipitation being Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be at or below normal through the extended period.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant

Latest News

A little rain and snow is expected Saturday morning.
A Little Rain and Snow to Start the Weekend
Mostly sunny skies Friday
Mostly sunny skies Friday
Snow Totals
Sunshine Returns Friday
Snow Totals
Snow This Morning