Forward Madison FC open new season Saturday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Forward Madison FC is gearing up for the new season with a trip to Chattanooga on Saturday, April 2nd.

The Flamingoes are coming off a disappointing campaign last year that saw them finish in 9th place out of 12 teams in USL League One standings. The team finished with 8 wins, 8 losses, and 12 draws – which is good enough for 36 points.

This year, the club has a new head coach. Matt Glaeser was named head coach/technical director back in December. Glaeser is a former professional player who played goalkeeper in college for James Madison University and eventually the University of Hartford.

FMFC will play the Chattanooga Red Wolves Saturday April 2nd. Kick-off is at 6:30 pm. You can watch the game on ESPN+.

The Flamingoes will return to Madison for a match on Wednesday April 6th against Cleveland SC in a U.S. Open Cup match. Their first USL League One game at Breese Stevens Field will be Saturday April 9th against Union Omaha. Kick-off for both home matches is at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.