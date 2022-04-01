Advertisement

Giannis becomes Bucks’ scoring leader in OT win over Nets

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become Milwaukee’s career scoring leader on a 3-pointer that forced overtime, and then made two free throws in the final seconds to give the Bucks a 120-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo started the night with 14,172 career points Thursday night and needed 40 additional points to beat Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 14,211.

Antetokounmpo finished with 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assist. Jrue Holiday added 19 points and Khris Middleton had 16 before being ejected for a flagrant foul midway through the third quarter.

The defending NBA champions clinched a return to the postseason.

Kevin Durant had 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Nets, but missed a 3-pointer that would have won it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat

Latest News

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis reacts after his dunk during the second half of a first-round NCAA...
Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis to enter the NBA Draft
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jose Urena throws against the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game,...
Brewers sign RHP José Ureña to $1.25M, 1-year contract
Bucks
Antetokounmpo’s 40 points, late block lead Bucks past 76ers
Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers sign RHP José Ureña to minor league contract