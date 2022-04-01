Advertisement

Janesville crash shuts down portion of Highway 11

By Tim Elliott
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash early Friday morning in Janesville shut down a portion of Highway 11 overnight.

Around 1:10 a.m. Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported a crash on Highway 11 underneath the S. Read Road bridge.

Video submitted by a NBC15 viewer shows a semi-truck with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle. Debris is strewn out onto the road as the trailer is seen laying on the embankment next to the road.

The crash was cleared in less than an hour and the road was back open by 2 a.m. Friday.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries. It’s also unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

