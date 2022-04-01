Advertisement

Kenosha Police shut down suspected drug house

Police say three children were also found inside the home
drug conspiracy arrest(MGN)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Kenosha Police Department announced they have shut down a suspected drug house in the city’s Uptown neighborhood.

The police department’s official Twitter account made the announcement on Friday morning.

The department’s Special Investigations Unit says heroin was being sold from the home. They believe drugs were also being used inside the home and even had a dedicated room just for drug use.

Police say they arrested one person who they referred to as the “dealer”.

There were also three young children inside the home at the time. The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families was called to the scene to assist.

