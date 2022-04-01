Advertisement

A Little Rain and Snow to Start the Weekend

Sunshine returns late Saturday and Sunday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and light wind to the region today. Low pressure will then make its way toward us through the night and clouds will increase ahead of the low. Snow will be likely toward daybreak with an inch or so of accumulation expected. Temperatures will be milder today, but still a little below average. High temperatures today will reach the middle and upper 40s.

A little rain and snow is expected Saturday morning.
A little rain and snow is expected Saturday morning.

For the weekend, the snow early Saturday will change to rain during the morning then come to an end around midday. A little sunshine will be possible later in the day Saturday. By Sunday, sunny skies return as high pressure takes over. By later Sunday, clouds will again be on the increase. High temperatures during the weekend will be a little below average. Saturday’s highs are expected in the lower 40s with Sunday’s highs in the upper 40s.

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 46. Wind: Light NW.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with snow likely late. Low: 31. Wind: Calm.

Saturday: Cloudy with snow/rain likely. High: 42.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning, increasing clouds in the afternoon. High: 48.

