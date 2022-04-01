Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis retires after more than 32 years of service.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s fire chief hung up his helmet Friday as he retired after more than 32 years of service.

Chief Steven Davis was Madison’s eleventh career fire chief and said firefighting has been a true calling for him, according to a blog post by the City of Madison Fire Department.

“It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do,” Davis said. “Firetrucks are big and they’re loud and they’re stinky, but they’re also a symbol of peace, comfort, relief. When people see a fire engine pull up, they know things are going to be okay. There’s something very romantic about that.”

Chief Davis first started at Madison’s Fire Department on Aug. 21, 1989 as a firefighter on the city’s north side. He moved into several positions in his early career, including firefighter, training officer and his favorite- paramedic.

“Probably my favorite time in my career was the time I was a paramedic,” Davis said. “Every day it brought a new challenge, and it was fun to make such a difference in somebody’s living room each and every day.”

Madison Fire noted Davis also served as a Lake Rescue Team Leader and a Division Chief for Fire Training, both positions where he could teach and train people.

Davis said he is most proud of how his organization grew emotionally, including during the loss of Lieutenant K-Tal Johnson in 2006, Firefighter/Paramedic Richard Garner in 2018, and Apparatus Engineer Todd Mahoney in 2019.

“When you lose a member in the line of duty, or you lose an active-duty member, it really does have a long-lasting impact on the organization,” Davis said. “If there’s a silver lining, I would say it’s that these moments really bring people closer together and people look out for each other more.”

He also developed a program to encourage firefighters to maintain their mental health in addition to their physical health, which is still a program utilized.

Davis’ other accomplishments while at the helm of the department include the addition of two new fire stations, acquiring the nation’s first electric firetruck and including a ninth ambulance to shorten response times.

Davis will be replaced by Chris Carbon, who the Board of Police and Fire Commissioners described as a lifelong Madisonian. Davis said he was excited to see where the department is headed.

“I think Chief Carbon is going to bring a lot of fresh ideas on community involvement, staff retention and recruitment, and really getting the fire department out there in the community,” Davis said. “I’m excited to see where the CARES program goes; it’ll be neat to see him take that to a whole other level.”

Davis said he is looking forward to spending more time with family and “getting off the hamster wheel.” He took one last trip on one of the city’s firetrucks before closing out his day Friday.

Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis retires after more than 32 years of service. (City of Madison Fire Department Facebook)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.