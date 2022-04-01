Advertisement

MPD accuses second suspect of involvement in homicide outside Dane Co. Jail

Madison police investigate a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday.
Madison police investigate a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday.(Elizabeth Wadas/NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has accused a second man of charges connected to the homicide Wednesday outside of the Dane County Jail.

In an updated incident report released Friday, police say Demone Cummins faces charges of first degree intentional homicide, possession of heroin with intent, possession of a machine gun and obstructing.

The second suspect, Amond Galtney, faces charges of party to a crime of first degree intentional homicide, eluding and obstructing.

Police arrested both men within 30 minutes after the shooting and were initially taken into custody as persons of interest on probation holds. Officers said they continued to gather evidence until charges could be confirmed.

MPD stated that they are still working to determine a motive for the killing.

MPD Chief Shon Barnes described the killing as “premeditated, preplanned and targeted.” They have also not determined if it was gang-related or not.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Carroll Street.

Chief Barnes stated that the victim was a man in his 30s. He was walking down Carroll Street and was shot multiple times. Officials were able to provide aid to the victim almost immediately after the shooting occurred and then took him to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

