No injuries reported after crash involving Madison PD squad car

Crash involving a Madison PD squad car along East Washington Avenue.
Crash involving a Madison PD squad car along East Washington Avenue.(Carlos Gonzalez)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are no reports of injuries Friday afternoon following a crash involving a Madison Police Department squad car.

An officer in charge at MPD confirmed the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Friday along East Washington Avenue.

Police did not have information on how many cars were involved and said police are still investigating.

Video from an NBC15 viewer shows rear-end damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Fire and EMS officials were on scene, as well as multiple police cars.

