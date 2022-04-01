No injuries reported after crash involving Madison PD squad car
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are no reports of injuries Friday afternoon following a crash involving a Madison Police Department squad car.
An officer in charge at MPD confirmed the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Friday along East Washington Avenue.
Police did not have information on how many cars were involved and said police are still investigating.
Video from an NBC15 viewer shows rear-end damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.
Fire and EMS officials were on scene, as well as multiple police cars.
