No injuries reported after fire destroys duplex in Tomah Wednesday morning

An unoccupied home in Tomah was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
According to a release by the Tomah Fire Department, the Tomah Fire Department responded to 1200 block of Kilbourn Avenue for a duplex on fire Wednesday around 2:00 a.m.(Tomah Fire Department (Left), Tomah Police Department (Right))
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) -The Tomah Police Department has given an update on a fire early Wednesday morning in the City of Tomah.

According to a release by the Tomah Fire Department, the Tomah Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Kilbourn Avenue for a duplex on fire Wednesday around 2:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported from the fire. The Tomah Fire Department says 35 fire personnel responded. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire showing from the first floor. Mutual aid was requested from the Oakdale Fire Department and the Fort McCoy Fire Department.

Firefighters did not find any occupants and were later told by neighbors that both units of the duplex were believed to be unoccupied. Fire personnel battled the fire for several hours. The Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Police Department, and the State Fire Marshals Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Assisting on scene were the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Tomah Police Department, WE Energies, Alliant Energy, City of Tomah Streets/Water/Building Inspector, Tomah Ambulance, Oakdale Fire Department and Fort McCoy Fire Department.

