One person dies after crash on the Beltline near Monona

Police say Good Samaritans performed life-saving measures on two adult passengers in the vehicle.
Crash on Madison Beltline at Monona Drive.
Crash on Madison Beltline at Monona Drive.(WisDOT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person died following a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on the Beltline. Police say Good Samaritans stopped at the scene of the wreck and attempted life-saving actions on passengers inside.

The Monona Police Department states officers responded around 7:45 p.m. to the eastbound Beltline at Monona Road.

When officers arrived, they spotted Good Samaritans attempting life-saving efforts on two adult passengers in the vehicle. Officials later discovered that these Good Samaritans were nurses.

Police and Monona Fire/EMS stated that the passengers were experiencing cardiac arrest and took them to a hospital.

A child in the car was uninjured, police said.

One person was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, authorities noted. Their name will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later time.

Officials arrested the 66-year-old driver of the vehicle and accused him of his fifth OWI offense with a passenger under age 16 and for operating while revoked. There may be additional charges added, the department noted.

Monona PD Chief Brian Chaney Austin thanked the Good Samaritans who helped during the crash, as well as the officers, dispatchers, fire officials and EMS personnel who responded.

