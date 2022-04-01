Passenger jumps out of vehicle during Columbia Co. pursuit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A passenger jumped out of a vehicle during a chase with Columbia County authorities Monday that ended in a man being arrested the next day on several drug charges.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a 49-year-old Madison man wanted on several outstanding warrants was renting a hotel in Caledonia Township.

Deputies attempted to take the man into custody at the hotel, but say he left quickly in a pickup truck. Officials tried to initiate a traffic stop with the vehicle, but the man refused, leading them on a pursuit.

According to a report, law enforcement had pursued the man for several miles through Caledonia Township when a woman called the sheriff’s office. She claimed that she was a passenger in the vehicle and that she wanted to get out of the vehicle. She told officers that when the truck slowed down, she was going to jump out.

Officials continued, saying the woman jumped out from the vehicle shortly after. Deputies checked on her and determined she was not seriously injured.

Law enforcement continued to chase the man and momentarily lost sight of his car while driving on Tritz Road. Deputies eventually found the pickup truck abandoned near Tritz Road and Mainstreet Roads.

Deputies from both Sauk and Columbia Co. searched on foot, used drones and implemented K-9 units but were unsuccessful in finding the suspect Monday evening.

Officials were able to locate the man Tuesday morning and book him into the Columbia County Jail.

He is accused of vehicle operator fleeing/eluding officers, manufacturing/delivering 3/4ths of a pound of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine. He also faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and various traffic citations.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.