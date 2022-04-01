Register to vote before Election Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - April 1 is the last day that voters can register to vote before the Spring Election.

Voter registration is not available the Saturday, Sunday or Monday before an election, but voters are able to register at their polling place on Election Day.

You can check your voter registration here.

If you moved on or before March 8, even to a new apartment in the same building, you need to update your voter registration. If you moved after March 8, you will not have been at your new address long enough to establish residency for voting, so you will only be eligible to vote at the polling place for your previous address.

Proof of residency is needed when registering to vote, and it may be electronic.

The name and address on the document you provide need to be current, and they need to match the name and address you list on the voter registration form. Any of the following documents can be used as proof of residence:

Utility bill issued in the last 90 days (water, gas, electric, phone, cable or internet)

Bank statement (bank, credit union, credit card or mortgage)

Current and valid Wisconsin driver license/ID

Government document (federal, state, county, municipal, tribal, UW, Madison College or public school)

Paycheck

Residential lease effective on day of registration

Certified housing list from UW-Madison or Edgewood College (available at the polls on Election Day)

Affidavit from a social service agency providing services to the homeless

Contract or intake document from a nursing home or residential care facility

You can view your polling place here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.