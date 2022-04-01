Advertisement

Register to vote before Election Day

Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway encourages everyone to register to vote so they can use...
Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway encourages everyone to register to vote so they can use their voice.(WJHG/WECP)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - April 1 is the last day that voters can register to vote before the Spring Election.

Voter registration is not available the Saturday, Sunday or Monday before an election, but voters are able to register at their polling place on Election Day.

You can check your voter registration here.

If you moved on or before March 8, even to a new apartment in the same building, you need to update your voter registration. If you moved after March 8, you will not have been at your new address long enough to establish residency for voting, so you will only be eligible to vote at the polling place for your previous address.

Proof of residency is needed when registering to vote, and it may be electronic.

The name and address on the document you provide need to be current, and they need to match the name and address you list on the voter registration form. Any of the following documents can be used as proof of residence:

  • Utility bill issued in the last 90 days (water, gas, electric, phone, cable or internet)
  • Bank statement (bank, credit union, credit card or mortgage)
  • Current and valid Wisconsin driver license/ID
  • Government document (federal, state, county, municipal, tribal, UW, Madison College or public school)
  • Paycheck
  • Residential lease effective on day of registration
  • Certified housing list from UW-Madison or Edgewood College (available at the polls on Election Day)
  • Affidavit from a social service agency providing services to the homeless
  • Contract or intake document from a nursing home or residential care facility

You can view your polling place here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

Passenger jumps out of vehicle during Columbia Co. pursuit
Crash on Madison Beltline at Monona Drive.
Beltline at Monona Drive back open after injury crash
(Source: WALB)
Evers vetoes bill setting up hunts for farm-raised bovids
Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with...
Evers vetoes riot penalty, PFC commission membership bills