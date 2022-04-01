Advertisement

Regulators approve natural gas plant near Wausau

A natural gas -fired power plant.
A natural gas -fired power plant.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — State regulators have approved plans for a $171 million natural gas plant near Wausau, despite opposition from ratepayers, environmentalists and renewable energy advocates.

Two of the state’s largest utilities, We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, say the plant is needed to maintain the power supply when renewable energy is unable to meet demand.

Opponents say the plant is not necessary and will raise rates as well as delay a shift away from fossil fuel.

But, the utilities say the 128-megawatt plant is a key part of a $3.5 billion plan to retire 1,600 megawatts of fossil fuel and replace it with wind, solar and battery storage power.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant

Latest News

MacKenzie Center Maple Syrup Festival
Maple Syrup Festivals returns to Poynette
Kwik Trip prank launches Leinenkugel’s beer in a bag for April Fools’ Day
Merrimac Ferry opens for the season
Crash at Read Rd under Avalon Rd. S in Janesville
Janesville crash shuts down portion of Highway 11