Regulators approve natural gas plant near Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — State regulators have approved plans for a $171 million natural gas plant near Wausau, despite opposition from ratepayers, environmentalists and renewable energy advocates.

Two of the state’s largest utilities, We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, say the plant is needed to maintain the power supply when renewable energy is unable to meet demand.

Opponents say the plant is not necessary and will raise rates as well as delay a shift away from fossil fuel.

But, the utilities say the 128-megawatt plant is a key part of a $3.5 billion plan to retire 1,600 megawatts of fossil fuel and replace it with wind, solar and battery storage power.

