Advertisement

SSM Health expert offers tips for seasonal allergies

The season is changing and warmer temperatures are coming, even if it may not seem like it with recent weather.
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The season is changing and warmer temperatures are coming, even if it may not seem like it with recent weather.

But April showers bring more than just May flowers... they also bring more seasonal allergies.

SSM Health Allergist and Immunologist Dr. Ashleigh Olson said April and May are typically the time of year when tree pollen season begins.

Olson said when the ground thaws and the snow melts away, mold becomes exposed — also leading to more allergies.

Some of the most common symptoms of seasonal allergies include itching, watery eyes, runny or stuffy nose and sneezing.

Olson said she tells patients to try to keep the inside of their home as allergen free as possible.

“I think we all really want to open up our houses this time of year to kind of air things out, but unfortunately that lets in all the pollen and mold into your home,” she said. “So try and keep the doors and windows closed to... make sure that pollen and mold is not coming in the house.”

To keep allergies in check, Olson said there are a lot of good over-the-counter medications. But she added that if over-the-counter medicines are no longer working, there are other options such as immunotherapy and allergy shots.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant

Latest News

Statewide tornado drill scheduled for next week in Wisconsin
Crash involving a Madison PD squad car along East Washington Avenue.
No injuries reported after crash involving Madison PD squad car
Davis's last day will be April 1, 2022.
Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis retires after more than 32 years of service
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
COVID-19 deaths in Dane Co. appear to be on a downward trend