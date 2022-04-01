Statewide tornado drill scheduled for next week in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of Severe Weather Awareness week next week, Wisconsin will hold its annual statewide tornado drill to help prepare Wisconsinites for the possible tornadoes that it could experience this spring and summer.

The drill will occur at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. April 7, according to ReadyWisconsin, a government organization that helps Wisconsinites prepare for emergencies and disasters. However, if there is any bad weather on April 7, the drill will be postponed to April 8.

ReadyWisconsin asks that all Wisconsinites stop what they are doing when they hear the drill and seek shelter if able, as if it were a real tornado.

While ReadyWisconsin acknowledges that spring and summer are the most prominent season for tornadoes, they said that tornadoes can happen year-round. In fact, Wisconsin had 10 tornado touchdowns reported in a single day last December, ReadyWisconsin said.

Acting Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator Greg Engle said that that it is good to prepare for bad weather in advance, as much as possible.

“Being prepared for tornadoes and severe weather goes beyond Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week,” said Engle. “It’s a year-round effort, and how well you prepare for a disaster today can impact your ability to recover tomorrow,” he continued.

According to ReadyWisconsin, there are multiple ways that you can stay alert and prepare for the possibility of severe weather or tornadoes.

Figure out an emergency plan that works best for you

Find out where your local shelters are located at home, work, and school

Make sure you are able to receive alerts about bad weather from multiple places

Enable your mobile device to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts

Stay up to date on local weather forecasts

Create an emergency kit

For ideas on how to build and emergency kit and what to include, click here.

