Thompson and Trump meet to ‘talk politics,’ ex-aide says

(AP) - Tommy Thompson paid a visit to former President Donald Trump in Florida for a talk Thompson’s former aide says was mostly just about Wisconsin politics.

Thompson is a former four-term Wisconsin governor who declined to rule out a run for governor earlier this year.

He just stepped down this month from the presidency of the University of Wisconsin System.

Bill McCoshen, a former chief of staff to Thompson during his governor years, said the two might have talked about a run for governor when they met Thursday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. But he said it was a broad conversation.

