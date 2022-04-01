Advertisement

Thompson and Trump meet to ‘talk politics,’ ex-aide says

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Tommy Thompson paid a visit to former President Donald Trump in Florida for a talk Thompson’s former aide says was mostly just about Wisconsin politics.

Thompson is a former four-term Wisconsin governor who declined to rule out a run for governor earlier this year.

He just stepped down this month from the presidency of the University of Wisconsin System.

Bill McCoshen, a former chief of staff to Thompson during his governor years, said the two might have talked about a run for governor when they met Thursday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. But he said it was a broad conversation.

