Clearing Skies Tonight

Winter Not Giving Up Yet
Snow Totals
Snow Totals
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front moves through during the evening with an isolated shower. This will lead to clearing and cold temperatures Saturday night into the 20s. Early sunshine will be replaced with afternoon cloud cover ahead of our next weathermaker.

Rain develops Sunday evening into the night. As colder air filters in, rain will mix with and become all snow by Monday morning. Once again, slushy accumulations are possible. This go around, it is favoring areas Madison northward.PM

The parade of systems continues next week with our best chance of precipitation being Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be at or below normal through the extended period.

