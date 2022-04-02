Advertisement

Johnny Davis wins 2022 Jerry West Award

The Badger sophomore named best shooting guard in college basketball.
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Davis is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference, announced Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, FIle)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The awards continue to pile up for Badger sophomore Johnny Davis, who was named the recipient of the 2022 Jerry West Award, given to the best shooting guard in NCAA Men’s College Basketball.

Davis becomes the first Badger in program history to win the award, which is voted on by the Basketball Hall of Fame.

“I am honored to win the Jerry West Award and to be named the best shooting guard in college basketball this season,” Davis said. “I want to thank Jerry West and the Basketball Hall of Fame for recognizing my talents and honoring me with this award. I would like to thank my teammates and coaches for being able to help me be the player that I am and win this award. None of this is possible without the unforgettable season that we had this year.”

Davis was a consensus All-American, Big Ten player of the year, and yesterday was announced as the winner of the 2022 Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award.

This past season at Wisconsin Davis led the team in scoring and rebounding with an average of 19.7 points 8.2 rebounds per game.

Earlier this week Davis announced that he is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, and looks to become the first Badger drafted since Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker in 2015. As of now ESPN has named Davis as a projected 9th overall pick in the NBA Draft which takes place on June 23rd.

