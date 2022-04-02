Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman says it was her son who was shot and killed Wednesday after his release from the Dane County Jail.

“To have to pick my child’s head up to try to comfort him and to see blood running down him, that’s something I cannot take out of my head,” Angela Briggs said Friday. “I close my head, and I see that.”

She identified the victim as her son, 31-year-old Dwayne Lee Collins.

Loved ones had met outside the jail to honor Collins’s life with balloons and candles.

Briggs told NBC15 Thursday she was in the car ready to pick up her son after his release from the jail. She said she kept her head down when she heard bullets and that she did not recognize the vehicle that pulled up during the shooting. She said she thought friends of her son were getting ready to greet him and celebrate his release.

“This is something I will never forget, never get over,” she said

Madison Police Department says it believes Collins was the victim of a targeted and pre-planned attack.

Briggs also said her family knows the suspect. She described, it was “someone that had been to our house and spent the night, grew up with my youngest child... [ate] my food.”

Also Friday, Madison police accused a second man of charges connected to the homicide.

In an updated incident report released Friday, police say Demone Cummins faces charges of first degree intentional homicide, possession of heroin with intent, possession of a machine gun and obstructing.

The second suspect, Amond Galtney, faces charges of party to a crime of first degree intentional homicide, eluding and obstructing.

While Briggs identified her son as the victim, authorities have not separately released the name. On Wednesday, MPD Chief Shon Barnes said his name would come from the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office, as per standard protocol. The medical examiner typically will release the name of an individual following its initial investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.