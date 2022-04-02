Man sentenced to 24 months for attempting to possess fentanyl for distribution

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Chicago man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday to 24 months in federal prison for attempting to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Antonio Dillard, 63, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson.

In 2020, federal and state law enforcement agencies started investigating several known drug traffickers in Dane County, Wisconsin. As part of the investigation, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation learned that someone in Chicago had an individual in another state send a parcel of narcotics via U.S. Mail to an address in Madison, Wisconsin.

On December 7, 2020, a U.S. Postal Inspector identified the parcel, obtained a federal warrant and searched the package. Investigators found a vacuum-sealed bag inside that contained a white substance.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab determined the white substance, weighing approximately 590 grams, tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. DCI agents took custody of the drugs and resealed the parcel for a controlled delivery.

Later on December 7, 2020, investigators delivered the parcel to the Madison address. About a minute after delivering the parcel, a silver sedan with Illinois license plates pulled up to the building.

A male subject exited the front passenger seat, walked toward the building and took the parcel. Arrest units responded as the subject, later identified as Jeffery Kemp, put the parcel into the sedan.

Officers arrested Kemp and the driver of the sedan, who was identified as Dillard.

Dillard admitted that the individual in Chicago paid him to pick up the parcel and transport the drugs back to Chicago for distribution.

Jeffery Kemp also pleaded guilty to attempting to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute. Kemp is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Peterson on May 6, 2022.

