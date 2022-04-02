Advertisement

Middleton woman declared missing while hiking

(KWQC)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old woman from Middleton was declared missing on Wednesday after she reportedly went hiking at Potato River Falls in Iron County.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office and Middleton Police Detectives are working together to locate her whereabouts.

The Iron County Sheriff’s office said that her last contact was on Saturday, March 26. After receiving a report of what her vehicle looked like, authorities in the area found her vehicle in the parking area of Potato River Falls.

It is reported that the last communication from her was that her phone battery was critically low. After authorities gathered information from her cell phone provider, it was found that the last transmission received from her was also from Potato River Falls, police said.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, a widespread search of the area is underway with multiple tracking K9s being utilized.

Specialized resources such as, underwater remotely operated vehicles, multiple drones, helicopters, and dive teams are being used to try to locate the missing woman.

It is asked that the public avoids the area while search efforts are ongoing. Potato River Falls is closed at this time.

