Oregon man arrested after allegedly pointing long gun at neighbor

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Oregon Police took a man into custody after several hours of negotiations, following reports that he was pointing a long gun at a neighbor.

Oregon Police and Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to an apartment at 221 Walnut Street just after 5 p.m. Friday.

The surrounding area was evacuated as law enforcement tried to get the man to come out of the apartment. After three hours, 40-year-old Zachary Leiterman, of Oregon, complied and was taken into custody.

Police said several firearms inside the apartment were confiscated as evidence.

Leiterman is tentatively charges with first degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct while armed.

