Poynette Maple Syrup Festival returns

POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Maple Syrup Festival invited families to Poynette today after taking two years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The friends of the MacKenzie Center taught visitors about past and present maple sugaring practices.

The festival was an opportunity for kids to learn techniques like capping a tree.

“They actually get a taste of the real maple syrup. Which is surprising. ‘This isn’t Mrs. Butterworth,’ and the face goes all scrunched up. You got that right. ‘We don’t like this.’ Well, that just leaves more for us,” MacKenzie Center President Carl Bujanowski said.

Bujanowski said a festival must-see is the “Sugar Shack,” where a firebox cooks sap upward of 1,200 degrees.

