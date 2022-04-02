Advertisement

Poynette Maple Syrup Festival returns

The friends of the MacKenzie Center taught visitors about past and present maple sugaring practices.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Maple Syrup Festival invited families to Poynette today after taking two years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The friends of the MacKenzie Center taught visitors about past and present maple sugaring practices.

The festival was an opportunity for kids to learn techniques like capping a tree.

“They actually get a taste of the real maple syrup. Which is surprising. ‘This isn’t Mrs. Butterworth,’ and the face goes all scrunched up. You got that right. ‘We don’t like this.’ Well, that just leaves more for us,” MacKenzie Center President Carl Bujanowski said.

Bujanowski said a festival must-see is the “Sugar Shack,” where a firebox cooks sap upward of 1,200 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail

Latest News

WI Challenge Academy motivates cadet from Madison
WI Challenge Academy motivates cadet from Madison
Poynette Maple Syrup Festival returns
Poynette Maple Syrup Festival returns
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at Sycamore Dog Park.
Public Health looking for dog involved in bite incident in Madison
COCKER SPANIEL ATTACKED BY MOOSE ON CAM
Public Health looking for dog involved in bite incident in Middleton