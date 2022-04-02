Public Health looking for dog involved in bite incident in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison and Dane County is looking for information about a dog that bit a person in Madison on Friday.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at Sycamore Dog Park.

The victim was playing with their dog in the dog park when a Husky approached and began to act aggressively with the victim and her dog.

As the person was trying to move away, she was bitten.

The dog is described as an adult male, white Husky.

A Hispanic man wearing a black hat and a woman retrieved the dog and left the park. They also had a smaller dog with them. No further details were provided on the description of that dog.

PHMDC asks that anyone with information about this incident call the Police and Fire Dispatcher at (608) 255-2345 and ask for an Animal Services Officer.

If the dog is not found, the bite victim may be required to complete a series of expensive shots to prevent rabies.

PHMDC is reminding everyone that if you or your pet are involved in a bite situation, you should always exchange contact information with the other person.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.