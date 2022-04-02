Public Health looking for dog involved in bite incident in Middleton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison and Dane County is looking for information about a dog that bit a person on Friday.

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. near Bronner Rd and Stonebrook Cir in the town of Middleton.

The bite occurred when the person was walking their dog in the area and a dog that was running loose approached and began to fight with the victim’s dog.

The dog is described as a type of Spaniel or Portuguese Water Dog with light golden long fur, between 50-60 pounds and wearing a collar for an invisible fence or shock collar.

PHMDC asks that anyone with information about this incident call the Police and Fire Dispatcher at (608) 255-2345 and ask for an Animal Services Officer.

If the dog is not found, the bite victim may be required to complete a series of expensive shots to prevent rabies.

PHMDC is reminding everyone that if you or your pet are involved in a bite situation, you should always exchange contact information with the other person.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.