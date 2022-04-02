Advertisement

Public Health looking for dog involved in bite incident in Middleton

COCKER SPANIEL ATTACKED BY MOOSE ON CAM
COCKER SPANIEL ATTACKED BY MOOSE ON CAM
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison and Dane County is looking for information about a dog that bit a person on Friday.

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. near Bronner Rd and Stonebrook Cir in the town of Middleton.

The bite occurred when the person was walking their dog in the area and a dog that was running loose approached and began to fight with the victim’s dog.

The dog is described as a type of Spaniel or Portuguese Water Dog with light golden long fur, between 50-60 pounds and wearing a collar for an invisible fence or shock collar.

PHMDC asks that anyone with information about this incident call the Police and Fire Dispatcher at (608) 255-2345 and ask for an Animal Services Officer.

If the dog is not found, the bite victim may be required to complete a series of expensive shots to prevent rabies.

PHMDC is reminding everyone that if you or your pet are involved in a bite situation, you should always exchange contact information with the other person.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat
An arrest has been made.
Mineral Point daycare provider arrested in infant’s death

Latest News

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at Sycamore Dog Park.
Public Health looking for dog involved in bite incident in Madison
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second...
Johnny Davis wins 2022 Jerry West Award
Fentanyl
Man sentenced to 24 months for attempting to possess fentanyl for distribution
Two teens, one child suspected of arson in Janesville Kohl’s fire