Serial bank robber from Stoughton to serve 13 years in prison

By Lauren Taillon
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 52-year-old Todd Templeton was sentenced to 13 years in prison following his arrest for three bank robberies. Two of the incidents were in Wisconsin and one in Tennessee, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials said that Templeton was on supervised release after serving 11 years in prison for robbing banks in Baraboo and Janesville, just days apart from each other.

After his supervised release from prison, Templeton preceded to rob the Associated Bank on King Street in Stoughton, only a month later.

A few days after, Templeton was admitted to the hospital for cold exposure after crashing a stolen snowmobile while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. After admittance, he left against the hospital’s recommendations in a truck he stole from a family member.

Officials also said that two days later, Templeton robbed the Associated Bank on Cottage Grove Road in Madison.

About a week later he traveled to Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he proceeded to rob another bank. FBI task force agents in Cleveland, Tennessee arrested him afterwards.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that in all of the bank robbery incidents, it was reported that Templeton was either armed or threatened that he was armed when he demanded money.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley sentenced Templeton to 10 years in prison for the bank robberies and gave him an additional three after revoking his supervised release. Conley also ordered Templeton to pay restitution for the robberies after his release, according to United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy M. O’Shea.

