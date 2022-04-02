Advertisement

Short film with Wisconsin ties wins Academy Award

The Head of Production for “The Queen of Basketball” grew up in Green Bay, Wisconsin and graduated from UW-Milwaukee.
Born and raised in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Josh Rosenberg says never in his wildest dreams did he think his short film would end up with the Academy Awards.
By Elizabeth Wadas
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Born and raised in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Josh Rosenberg says never in his wildest dreams did he think his short film would end up with the Academy Awards.

“The people of Wisconsin are so welcoming and really embrace when people have a big idea they want to go for. I just say the resources are there, and you have to go after what you believe in,” says Rosenberg.

Rosenberg went to Ashwaubenon High School and then received his broadcast journalism degree from UW-Milwaukee. Now he and his family live in Los Angeles, California, where he works as the Head of Productions with Breakwater Studios. That is where he helped bring to life a now Academy Award winning short film called “The Queen of Basketball.”

The 22-minute long film takes the viewer through the life of Lusia Harris, a pioneering athlete who became a basketball phenomenon in the 1970s. She won three championship titles with Delta State. And she made history as the first woman to score a basket in the Olympics. She was also one of the first two women inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“This was originally produced through a series called “Almost Famous.” And so what it was was taking a look at things in history that, had it gone a certain way, they would have been recognized. And I think when we look at the inequities that are still in our society, whether it’s gender, race, these are still things that are very top of mind. And we sit here and we see Lucia, who is arguably one of the great athletes of all time, and because of the time she played, her gender and her race did not give her the opportunity to fully share her gifts with the world. And I think unfortunately, that is a thing that is still relevant, and I think that is resonating with people,” explains Rosenberg.

You can watch “The Queen of Basketball” for free here. Rosenberg and his team are coming out with another short film called “Small Town Wisconsin” in June.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat

Latest News

Snow accumulation of 1-3 inches expected.
Snow To Kick Off The Weekend
UW researchers expand their preventive eye care program for patients with diabetes.
UW researchers to expand program to prevent diabetic eye disease
April showers bring more than just May flowers... they also bring more seasonal allergies.
SSM Health expert offers tips for seasonal allergies
Statewide tornado drill scheduled for next week in Wisconsin