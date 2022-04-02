Snow To Kick Off The Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -First Alert Day issued Saturday for another round of accumulating snowfall. A developing low pressure system will move through the lower Great Lakes tonight into Saturday morning as a cold front moves in from the northwest. The cold air meeting up with moisture will allow for a small, but impactful, area of accumulating snowfall. A few hours of heavy snow would develop early Saturday morning and lead to slick roadways. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Grant County.

SNOW: Snow totals will generally be in the 1-3 inch range. Lighter totals north and east of Madison up to an inch can be expected while the heavier totals of 2-3 inches set up Madison and points south and westward. There is the potential of locally heavier totals through southwestern Wisconsin that could be as high as 4 inches. Snow systems into the month of April are tricky because most of the accumulation tends to happen on grassy surfaces. With that being said, temperatures will be cold enough and snow will be heavy enough to overcome warm ground temperatures and accumulation on roadways is likely. Just like our last system, there will be a high water content in the snow making it a heavy wet snow. A period of heavy snow is rates up to 1 inch per hour are also possible first thing Saturday morning that would lead to rapid accumulation.

TIMING: Clouds move in Friday evening and into the night. After midnight, a wintry mix of rain and snow will develop from west to east. Towards sunrise Saturday, a transition to all snow will happen followed by heavy snow through mid-morning. Snow will taper late morning into the midday hour before wrapping up during the afternoon. The actual cold front slides through Saturday afternoon and evening and may spawn a rain shower during that time frame. Temperatures will start off around 30 Saturday morning and eventually climb into the lower 40s Saturday afternoon.

QUICK HITTING SYSTEM: Clouds increase this evening followed by rain and snow after midnight. This will transition to a period of heavy snow first thing Saturday and then it is out of here by midday. Slushy accumulations are likely in the 1-3 inch range. Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Friday, April 1, 2022

IMPACTS: While ground temperatures are warm, snow will eventually overcome and lead to slick conditions. Heavier bursts of snow could result in visibility under 1 mile at times. The heavy wet nature of the snow will also allow it to stick to everything, including street lights and signs. Be cautious if traveling early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.