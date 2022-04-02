Snow Likely This Morning

Advertisement

By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -* FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING* WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WISCONSIN*

A beautiful start to the month of April coming to a quick halt. Snow overspreads the area Saturday morning and becomes heavy through mid-morning. Accumulations are looking more and more likely with a general 1-3 inches of heavy wet slushy snow. Locally heavier totals to 4 inches are possible through southwestern Wisconsin.

This will move out by midday Saturday with temperatures rebounding to the lower 40s by afternoon. A cold front moves through during the evening with an isolated shower. This will lead to clearing and cold temperatures Saturday night into the 20s. We get a break the wet weather early Sunday before another weathermaker. This will bring mostly rain, mixed with snow, Sunday evening through Monday.

The parade of systems continues next week with our best chance of precipitation being Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be at or below normal through the extended period.

