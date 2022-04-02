Two teens, one child suspected of arson in Janesville Kohl’s fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire broke out in a Kohl’s Department Store in Janesville on Friday, causing an evacuation.

According to the Janesville Police Department, the fire started in the bedding section of the store, which is located on 2500 Milton Avenue.

After investigating the incident, the JPD believe that the fire was intentional.

Three juvenile suspects are in custody following arrests for Arson and Recklessly Endangering Safety, according to the JPD.

The suspects are a 17-year-old female, an 11-year-old male, and a 15-year old male, from Janesville.

The Police request that if anyone has any additional information about this incident that they contact the Janesville Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing.

