Badger softball wins second-straight Big Ten series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin softball is now 5-1 in conference play after winning Sunday’s rubber match between the Badgers and Indiana Hoosiers.

WELCOME TO THE CHRISTAANA ANGELOPULOS SHOW ‼️

Second long ball of the game for @cangelop7 and the #Badgers take the lead! pic.twitter.com/g0ktx8orqF — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) April 3, 2022

After a collision on the third baseline, redshirt sophomore Christaana Angelopulos returned to the game and hit two homeruns to give the Badgers a 4-1 lead over Indiana.

Kayla Konwent added some insurance runs in the 6th with a two-run shot to make it a 6-1 lead for the Badgers.

Wisconsin would win the series finale 6-2 over Indiana.

Maddie Schwartz would throw a complete game for the Badgers, giving up two runs on seven hits and two strikeouts.

Next up the Badgers hit the road for their series with Illinois, first pitch is Friday at 5 p.m. in Champaign.

