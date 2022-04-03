Advertisement

Badger softball wins second-straight Big Ten series

Christaana Angelopulos led the way going 2-2 with two homeruns in the series finale.
Wisconsin's Christiaana Angelopulos celebrates after hitting a homerun at Goodman Diamond.
Wisconsin's Christiaana Angelopulos celebrates after hitting a homerun at Goodman Diamond.
By Leah Doherty
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin softball is now 5-1 in conference play after winning Sunday’s rubber match between the Badgers and Indiana Hoosiers.

After a collision on the third baseline, redshirt sophomore Christaana Angelopulos returned to the game and hit two homeruns to give the Badgers a 4-1 lead over Indiana.

Kayla Konwent added some insurance runs in the 6th with a two-run shot to make it a 6-1 lead for the Badgers.

Wisconsin would win the series finale 6-2 over Indiana.

Maddie Schwartz would throw a complete game for the Badgers, giving up two runs on seven hits and two strikeouts.

Next up the Badgers hit the road for their series with Illinois, first pitch is Friday at 5 p.m. in Champaign.

