Advertisement

Doncic leads Mavericks to 118-112 victory over Bucks

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) passes around Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) during the...
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) passes around Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 32 points and matched a season high with 15 assists to help the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-112. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28 points and 10 assists. The Bucks were essentially at full strength Sunday after resting all their usual starters in a 153-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Doncic flirted with a triple-double before finishing with eight rebounds. Doncic has averaged 26.8 points, 11.3 assists and 9.2 rebounds with three triple-doubles in six career games against the Bucks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton woman declared missing while hiking
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
A photo of Dwayne Lee Collins, who, according to family, was shot and killed Wednesday outside...
Madison woman says son was shot and killed after his release from jail
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat

Latest News

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second...
Johnny Davis wins 2022 Jerry West Award
Forward Madison FC open new season Saturday night
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets...
Giannis becomes Bucks’ scoring leader in OT win over Nets
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis reacts after his dunk during the second half of a first-round NCAA...
Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis to enter the NBA Draft