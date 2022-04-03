Evansville teenager arrested for OWI, two injured in crash

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - An Evansville teenager was arrested for an OWI after crashing a vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Green County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a crash shortly after midnight in the N4600 block of State Highway 104 in Decatur Township.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in the ditch. The cab of the vehicle was separated from the frame.

According to the police report, the teen, age 16, was driving with a 14-year-old at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle after being distracted by his phone.

The teen was not wearing a seatbelt and the airbags did not deploy in the vehicle. Both the 16-year-old and the 14-year-old sustained significant injuries, but are expected to survive.

After the investigation, the driver was taken into custody for OWI, causing great bodily harm to a passenger under 16 and reckless driving causing great bodily harm, the release said. He was also issued citations for unreasonable speed, left of center, inattentive driving, operating after probationary license hours, failure to fasten seat belt, failure to maintain control of vehicle and underage drinking.

