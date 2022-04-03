Advertisement

Jehovah’s Witnesses resume in-person meetings after two years

Jehovah's Witnesses return to in person worship
Jehovah's Witnesses return to in person worship(Travis Mitchell)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed in-person meetings today.

After meeting on Zoom calls for two years, congregations met together for worship for the first time since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

“Our organization formed a relationship with Zoom that allowed our 13,000 congregations in the US to continue to meet safely and to continue with our interactive meetings. We feel this effort was blessed,” Local Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses Danny Everhart said.

Kingdom Hall congregation members Randall and Ruth Larson say today was a special moment to be able to see and greet their friends in person again.

“There’s just something about having a program in person. It just seems like it impacts you more as well. So it’s just been a tremendous experience,” Randall Larson said.

The Larson’s say this is perfect timing to resume in-person meetings because it’s a very busy time of year.

The Kingdom Hall congregation is looking forward to gathering together with a large crowd for events over the next couple weeks.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

