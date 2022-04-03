Sunny Start To Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure settles in for the first half of Sunday. This will lead to some nice sunshine through midday. It won’t last long, as clouds return during the afternoon ahead of our next weathermaker. This will bring a chance of showers by sunset tonight. Rain becomes likely and will mix with snow after midnight. There is the chance of some slushy accumulations north and east of Madison.

That system will wrap up by midday Monday with a slight break in the active weather through Tuesday. While an isolated shower is possible during that time frame, our next big weathermaker holds off until Wednesday and Thursday. This will be another good chance of rain. There is also a chance of a storm during the day and a few snowflakes at night.

Things start to clear out late this week and into the weekend. Temperatures will remain at or below normal this week with highs into the middle and upper 40s to lower 50s.

